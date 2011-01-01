Closed Thanksgiving Day
Closed Thanksgiving Day
Every dish made to order
Come taste the difference at Gib's on the lake!
Hours of Operation Wednesday through Saturday 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sunday 3:00 pm - 8:00 PM
Closed for all 3:30 Green Bay Packer Football Games
Christmas and New Years Hours:
December 24 through 26th CLOSED
January 1 CLOSED
Welcome to Gib’s on the Lake. Located on the shores of Lake Michigan at the intersection of county road BB and state highway 42. Gib’s on the Lake in a high quality Supper Club where every dish is created using only the finest and fresh ingredients. Gib’s on the lake is a quality Steak House using beef that is USDA choice or higher. Gib’s on the Lake offers a Friday Fish fry featuring fish of the Great Lakes as well as many other seafood options including lobster and scallops. As an Italian restaurant Gib’s on the lake only serves pasta made fresh in house. We serve the best Broasted Chicken in the area. As a Family Restaurant Gib’s on the lake offers a children’s menu. The entire menu is available for Carry Out. Our award winning menu and attention to detail create a truly enjoyable dining experience.
Gib's on the lake For Reservations call (920)-776-1551 N110 State Highway 42 * Kewaunee, WI 54216